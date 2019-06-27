Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– Seth Parsons has overcome Crohn’s Disease. His next feat to overcome: the Youth Nationals for USA weightlifting.
The Kalamazoo native started his weightlifting journey in 2014. At age 14, Parsons was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease-a inflammatory bowel disease. Going to the gym was a way to cope.
Eventually, he began the CrossFit program. This then led to him falling in love with the sport of weightlifting. Now, Parsons is on his way to California to compete against other young hopefuls. With him putting in 12 hours a week at the gym and lifting more than 300 pounds, his future is very bright.
