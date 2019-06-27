(CBS DETROIT) Roundabouts have been popping up all over the state of Michigan, filling up major intersections and neighborhoods alike.
Many people love being able to zip through an intersection and use them with ease. However, many Michigan drivers loathe the idea and avoid them at all costs and a new report from Michigan Auto Law shows that they may have good reason to be concerned.
The number of car accidents reported at roundabouts throughout the state are significantly higher than in other driving areas and they are continuing to rise year after year.
Attorneys at Michigan Auto Law have analyzed data gathered by the Michigan State Police to compile a list of the top 10 most dangerous roundabouts in Michigan for car accidents in 2018:
1. ORCHARD LAKE RD @ W 14 MILE RD, Farmington Hills: 144 Total Crashes, 20 Injuries reported
2. 18 1/2 MILE RD @ VAN DYKE AVE, Sterling Heights: 141 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries reported
3. MARTIN PKWY @ PONTIAC TRL, Commerce Twp: 138 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries reported
4. STATE RD @ ELLSWORTH RD, Ann Arbor/Pittsfield Twp: 123 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries reported
5. FARMINGTON RD @ MAPLE RD, West Bloomfield Twp: 77 Total Crashes, 11 Injuries reported
6. LIVERNOIS RD @ HAMLIN RD, Rochester Hills: 63 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries reported
7. I 94 @ SPRINKLE RD (SOUTH OF I 94), Comstock Twp: 54 Total Crashes, 0 Injuries reported
8. OAKLEY PARK RD @ MARTIN PKWY, Commerce Twp: 51 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries reported
9. FARMINGTON RD @ 14 MILE RD, Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield Twp: 49 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries reported
10. LEE RD @ WHITMORE LAKE RD, Green Oak Twp: 49 Total Crashes, 0 Injuries reported
