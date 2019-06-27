ST. IGNACE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Details about plans for this year’s traditional Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge have been released by officials.
Last year, the Mackinac Bridge Authority made big changes to the annual bridge walk, including adding start points at both ends of the bridge to eliminate the need for buses to take people back across. The bridge was closed to most vehicles during the 2017 walk for security reasons.
The 2019 event will again start from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City on either end of the bridge connecting Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.
The Mackinac Bridge Authority says participants can either turn around after 2½ miles or make a full 10-mile route back and forth.
A video on the Mackinac Bridge Authority’s website explains the Sept. 2 options.
