Detroit (CBS Detroit) – The Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit kicks off its inaugural year. We spoke with Tournament Director Rob Croll about what this tournament means to Detroit, and the benefits it provides for the community.

“I think it’s just a culmination of what’s been going on for a number of years in Detroit, and this is kind of the icing on the cake that just continues what’s already been going on. The community has just wrapped it’s arms around this event.”

“This event will be televised globally, this is 156 of the world’s best golfers ya’ know, so it’s a time for Detroit to shine and show everybody what we’re all about.”

“Many of the players have never played this course, so we’re seeing guys coming in early and practicing and reading the greens, taking multiple shots to really get the lay of the land because it is all new. And I think that’s an exciting thing for these players, to really play a new track that’s 100 years old.”

“A lot of people don’t know that we’re a non-profit organization. We are the Rocket Giving Fund, so all the net proceeds of this will go back to primary beneficiaries right here in Detroit.”

We’ve got 6 primary beneficiaries, so really these tournaments are about benefitting the community. Many funds will go right back into Palmer Park to do great things in the community, which I think is really significant.”

