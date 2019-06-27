WATERFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Full hours of operation at the Waterford Oaks Waterpark will resume July 1.
The waterpark, located at 1702 Scott Lake Road, will be open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday and holidays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It offers a wave-action pool, a children’s water playground, Blue Water Grill Concessions and the popular Make a Splash Series sponsored by Genisys Credit Union and Goldfish Swim School-Clarkston.
The waterpark will host its annual Make a Splash Series including: Pirates Day – July 24 and Wookie Wednesday- August 14.
These events include themed games, crafts, activities and costumed characters. And, a zipline will be on site July 15-18. All are free with waterpark admission.
The system’s second waterpark, Red Oaks Waterpark – located at 1455 E. Thirteen Mile Road, Madison Heights – features a wave-pool, river ride, triple flume waterslide, children’s water playground and Blue Water Grill Concessions.
