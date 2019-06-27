Lake St. Clair/St. Clair River

Jobbie Nooner is this weekend so keep an eye out for heavy boat traffic.

Water temps are still running on the cold side averaging around the 64-degree mark, as thing continue to warm the fish will move to deeper waters. Mayfly continues to hatch.

Bluegill/Sunfish – The bite has picked up. You may want to start using top water lures/flies in the marinas and canals. The flats and marshy areas may be good also. The spawn is in full swing.

Yellow Perch – May want to try the Belle River Hump. Mitchells Bay, Selfridge, the shipping channel, and try out from 10 mile. The center of the lake is also an option. Text 45147 to 866-218-9973 to get conditions out at the weather buoy.

Pike/Muskie – Pike are hitting pretty much everywhere. Musky action is picking up out in the main lake. Most are trolling, but some casters have been picking a few up around the point of Harley Ensign. Also straight out from Selfridge boat launch. Along the mile roads and the dumping grounds, you should be able to find some fish.

Walleye – Pretty much scattered all over the lake. Try around body 27 & 28 along the shipping channel. The river continues to be HOT. Try jigging, pulling harnesses, hand lining, or whipping all are producing limit catches.

White Bass – Can be caught off Harley Ensign and Metro Beach.

Bass – Fishing has been good. Fish in the 10-16ft along the mile roads. Tournament season is about to start. With the bugs hatching top water working well right now.

Shore fishing has been a mixed bag. Try the Nine Mile Pier, Metro Park Huron Point, Harley Ensign, Brandenburg Park, Walter & Mary Burge Park. Shore Access on the river, Port Huron, Marysville, St. Clair, Marine City, and Algonac.

Detroit River

Walleye – Try a jig and piece of crawler.

Bass – Good smallmouth action was reported, and anglers are still getting a few white bass.

