FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Take a deep dive into the arts the “Wild at Sea” Art Camp July 8-12.
It’s a full day camp offered for youth ages 8 to 12-years-old from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Heritage Park Stables Art Studio located at 24915 Farmington Road.
They will explore the wildlife living in our world’s rivers, lakes, oceans and learn all about whales, sharks, fish and vegetation. Participants will also experiment in different artistic mediums such as drawing, painting, puppetry, and more.
Camp instructor Stephen Kade is a K-12 art teacher for Dearborn Public Schools and was a 2018 NOAA Teacher at Sea participant.
Campers will further develop their environmental awareness and gain an understanding of aquatic ecosystems and our impact on their ability to flourish. The young artists will complete the week with a heightened appreciation for the arts, a deeper recognition of environmental issues, and the knowledge of what they can do to help improve future outcomes.
For more information visit here or call 248-473-1800.
