Comments
ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Police say nine juveniles and three young adults were taken into custody after several fights broke out at a Romulus fireworks display Thursday.
There were no reports of injuries, but police say several juveniles lit fireworks in crowds of people.
Officers had swarmed an area where people were watching the fireworks near Romulus Middle School where fights were reported.
Several police agencies from surrounding communities assisted Romulus police.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.