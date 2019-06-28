Filed Under:romulus

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Police say nine juveniles and three young adults were taken into custody after several fights broke out at a Romulus fireworks display Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries, but police say several juveniles lit fireworks in crowds of people.

Officers had swarmed an area where people were watching the fireworks near Romulus Middle School where fights were reported.

Several police agencies from surrounding communities assisted Romulus police.

