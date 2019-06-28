Comments
ROMULUS (CBS DETROIT/AP) — Police say they made several arrests after fights reportedly broke out at a suburban Detroit fireworks display.
Crowds gathered Thursday night for the fireworks in Romulus and a dozen people were arrested for fighting near the end of the event.
There were no reports of serious injuries, but officials reports officers swarmed an area where people were watching the fireworks near Romulus Middle School.
The display took place a week before the Independence Day holiday.
