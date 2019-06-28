WAYNE COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $15.5 million to perform heavy maintenance on 12 bridges and road maintenance on I-94 between I-275 and US-24.
The maintenance is scheduled to begin July 8 and will extend the life of the bridges, improve the safety of the roadway and ensure long-term use. Most of the work will be completed by late fall with crews returning in the spring for minor painting and seal coating work.
During July, there will be lane closures during weeknights and weekends to upgrade the shoulders of I-94 between I-275 and US-24.
Beginning in early August, there will be two lanes open in each direction with traffic being shifted throughout the work zone. The project will require intermittent entrance and exit ramp closures.
Access to Detroit Metropolitan Airport will be maintained off I-94, delays are expected, and it is strongly advised that drivers use the I-275 and Eureka Road airport entrance.