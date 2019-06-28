TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Emmy and Tony award-winning actress Lily Tomlin will receive a lifetime achievement award at the 15th annual Traverse City Film Festival in northern Michigan.

Oscar winner and festival founder Michael Moore is expected to present the honor to Tomlin on Aug. 3. The festival runs July 30 to Aug. 4 and will feature more than 200 films and events.

Actress and political activist Jane Fonda was last year’s recipient. Tomlin and Fonda star in the comedy “Grace and Frankie,” which airs on Netflix.

Tomlin was born in Detroit. Her film credits include “Nashville,” ”9 to 5″ and “The Incredible Shrinking Woman.”

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s