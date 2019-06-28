(CBS DETROIT)– Isom Hamilton has been convicted of murdering 77-year old retired University of Michigan professor Robert Sharp. Sharp’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in his Ann Arbor residence last June.
The cause of death was ruled a homicide. Investigators state that Hamilton broke into Sharp’s home twice before killing him. During one of the break-ins, he stole Sharp’s laptop.
In court, it was revealed that Hamilton had previously robbed other professors in the Michigan area. Hamilton is convicted on charges of open murder, armed robbery, first-degree home arson, and home invasion. He has been given life without parole.
