(CBS DETROIT)– Isom Hamilton has been convicted of murdering 77-year old retired University of Michigan professor Robert Sharp. Sharp’s body was found with multiple stab wounds in his Ann Arbor residence last June.

The cause of death was ruled a homicide. Investigators state that Hamilton broke into Sharp’s home twice before killing him. During one of the break-ins, he stole Sharp’s laptop.

In court, it was revealed that Hamilton had previously robbed other professors in the Michigan area. Hamilton is convicted on charges of open murder, armed robbery, first-degree home arson, and home invasion. He has been given life without parole.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s