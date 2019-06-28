Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It was talk of autos, mobility and the Motor City which took center stage as the CBS 62 MICHIGAN MATTERS crew attended the Detroit Auto Dealers Association’s event on Thursday and heard latest about the 2020 North American International Auto Show.
Doug North, chair of NAIAS 20020, Rod Alberts, Executive Director of DADA, Mark de la Vergne, Chief of Mobility Innovation for Detroit, Trevor Pawl, Group Vice President of PlanetM, and Emily T Gail, “Say Nice Things about Detroit,” took turns talking with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of the show, while at the event held at the Detroit Beer Company.
North and Alberts gave updates on where plans stood to move the auto show to June next year after being held for decades in January.
De la Vergne talked about mobility issues involving Detroit and plans to prepare for the future. He was hired for the newly created role and been there two years.
Gail, who launched “Say Nice Things About Detroit” decades earlier, now lives in Hawaii. She’s still a force in the Motor City and talked about how the city is doing and her efforts in Detroit where she also spends time.
Pawl discussed Michigan being the Mobility Capital of the world and how the region stacks up against Silicon Valley and other places. He talked about changes of the NAIAS 2020 and how Automobility — which is part of the show — will also change.
