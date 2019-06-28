Comments
(CBS DETROIT)– 19-year old Clayton Friend was at a friend’s bonfire when he noticed bite marks on his leg. He immediately rushed to the doctor once he recognized that he grew a fever.
His doctor ran a blood test and eventually confirmed that Friend suffered a recluse bite. He left the hospital with a treatment plan. Friend is expected to make a great recovery.
Brown recluse spiders are not common in Michigan. However, natives should be cautious and check for the following symptoms:
- Raised blisters
- Cuts or scrapes that swell
- Pain in affected area
- Fever
- Heavy wheezing
