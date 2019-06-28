(CBS DETROIT)– 19-year old Clayton Friend was at a friend’s bonfire when he noticed bite marks on his leg. He immediately rushed to the doctor once he recognized that he grew a fever.

His doctor ran a blood test and eventually confirmed that Friend suffered a recluse bite. He left the hospital with a treatment plan. Friend is expected to make a great recovery.

Brown recluse spiders are not common in Michigan. However, natives should be cautious and check for the following symptoms:

  • Raised blisters
  • Cuts or scrapes that swell
  • Pain in affected area
  • Fever
  • Heavy wheezing

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pest World contributed to this report. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s