(CBS DETROIT)– 30-year old Michael DeShawn Lewis and 26-year old Steffani Jones were charged with felony counts of murder, neglect, and abuse for the death of Jones’ 5-year old daughter.
On Tuesday at 10 a.m., authorities were called to the Inn America motel on Telegraph Road due to a 5-year old being unresponsive. The authorities performed CPR and transferred the young girl to a nearby hospital where she later died.
The autopsy revealed that the young girl suffered blunt force trauma. Also, a 3-year old boy who was at the hotel showed signs of physical abuse. He was hospitalized.
Jones confessed that Lewis would hit children daily with his fists and belts. Lewis admitted to disciplining the children with belts. After 4 p.m. on Thursday, both Lewis and Jones were arraigned in court.
