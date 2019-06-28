DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – At any New Era Detroit event – your local neighborhood hope dealers – participants can take part in the organization’s whistle system.
Its goal is to alert people in the community and arm women and children with high quality whistles to use as a distress signal in case of an emergency.
NED empowers and encourages blacks across the country to unite and invest in the communities they live in. The organization says the purpose of the system is to deter predators from committing dangerous and deadly acts on vulnerable women and children.
“We ask that while walking alone you keep the whistle in your hand and stay extremely conscious of your surroundings,” the organization wrote on their Instagram page.
June 29 also kicks off NED’s 10th week of their Hood To Hood summer program.
Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. NED and volunteers will go to different neighborhoods throughout Detroit to pass out resources, clean the community and engage with people.
For more information visit here.
