PORT HURON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A freight train derailed in an international tunnel connecting Michigan and Canada Friday morning involving about 30 to 40 of the train’s cars.
It is not clear when the tunnel will reopen and no injuries were reported. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
The tunnel, which is operated by Canadian National Railway and is beneath the St. Clair River, connects Port Huron to Sarnia, Ontario.
City manager James Freed says the wreck caused “significant damage” to the track in Port Huron.
Freed says thousands of train cars pass through the tunnel daily. He says trains are being rerouted to a crossing in Detroit.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.