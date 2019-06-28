



– A medley of free science-related events including a film series, open labs and workshops were announced by Michigan State University’s Science Gallery Detroit.

Science Gallery Detroit provides free programming to offer variety and enrichment to the exhibition’s theme including DEPTH, which explores humanity’s relationship to water through the lens of science and art at the Michigan Science Center.

Here’s a summary of the programs schedule:

Resonance & Anishinaabe Science Music Day

July 11: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Michigan Science Center

Water Resonance & Anishinaabe Science Music Day Detroit’s artist and activist Sacramento Knoxx will lead an Open Lab, showing visitors how to create experimental sound incorporating resonance, water, and copper. Attendees will work with multi-media elements to build a library of digital sound packs that will be utilized in the final Open Lab series.

STEMinista Summer Camps

July 8-July 12: H 2 the izzO: STEAM Exploration of Water

July 29-August 2: Coding with Lime Lab

August 5-August 9: My Health!

August 19-August 23: HOPE Business in a Box

The STEMinista Project is for girls in 4th through 8th grade and is designed to build girls’ interest and skills in

science, technology, engineering and math. All STEMinista camps are 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Michigan Science Center.

Cost: $100

Tilted Axes: Music for Mobile Electric Guitars

July 13: 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Michigan Science Center

Enjoy Moonwalk, a new musical piece by composer Patrick Grant in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the first crewed lunar landing as part of Concert of Colors at the Michigan Science Center.

Global Rocket Launch

July 16: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Michigan Science Center

On July 16, 1969, the Saturn V moon rocket launched from Cape Canaveral. In commemoration, we’ll build and launch our own rockets, then record and share our results.

The Fight for the Great Lakes/Immiscible (film series)

July 18: 6-8 p.m.

Michigan Science Center

Film screening and panel discussion about the Line 5 Pipeline, which transports oil and gas through the Straits of Mackinac, the point where Lake Michigan and Lake Huron meet.

Apollo 50th Anniversary Celebration

July 20: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Michigan Science Center

MiSci is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing with a full day of space activities! From planetarium shows and solar viewing to special guest speakers and a crater drop, this is a party you won’t want to miss. Build your own Eggpollo 11 lander to safely drop an egg to the ground and hop around in the moon bounce! Enjoy hands-on space activities, real footage of Apollo Missions and more.

AFTER DARK: Vintage Video Games

July 25: 6-9 p.m. (Ages 21+)

Michigan Science Center

Back by popular demand, After Dark: Vintage Video Games provides your favorite classic video games on giant screens, access to 250+ hands-on exhibits, DJ, a cash bar and more.

Cost: $15 ($10 for members) and includes one signature

drink.

Rain: Then and Now (Film Screening and Panel Discussion on Climate Crisis)

August 1: 6-8 p.m.

Michigan Science Center, Toyota Engineering Theatre

Two new short films by DEPTH’s film curator Diane Cheklich Rain: Then and Now, and I’m Only Happy When It Rains. Followed by a panel discussion with Andrew Humphrey, Kathryn Savoie, Michelle Martinez, and moderated by Diane Cheklich.

MiSci Back-to-School Celebration

August 11: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Michigan Science Center

Join us as we celebrate teachers and the start of school. Includes fun activities, school and community resources,

free immunizations and health screenings and free admission to our new film, Global Soundscapes, courtesy of Ford Motor Company Fund.

Open Lab: Music Arts installation

Aug. 14: 6-9 p.m. (Ages 21+)

Michigan Science Center

A live performance of a traditional Anishinaabeg water song. Followed by a multi-media performance from Aadizookan, Sacramento Knoxx and Christy B. This event will consist of multi-media visual images that will play in tandem with the live performance.

To reserve Summer of Science tickets, which includes admission to DEPTH and free general admission to Michigan Science

Center through Aug. 17, visit here.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.