Arby's Tests Meat Products That Look Like Carrots
In an attempt to turn the plant-based meat craze on its head Arby's is now testing meat-based plants.
5 hours ago
Michigan Film Festival To Honor Actress Lily Tomlin
Emmy and Tony award-winning actress Lily Tomlin will receive a lifetime achievement award at the 15th annual Traverse City Film Festival in northern Michigan.
Farmington Hills Police Arrest 2 For Stolen Vehicle, Larceny
Two men were arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and larceny from auto early Friday morning.
Michigan Man Convicted of Killing University of Michigan Professor, Sentenced To Life
Isom Hamilton has been convicted of murdering 77-year old retired University of Michigan professor Robert Sharp. Sharp's body was found with multiple stab wounds in his Ann Arbor residence last June.
Arrests Made After Fights At Romulus Fireworks Display
Police say nine juveniles and three young adults were taken into custody after several fights broke out at a Romulus fireworks display Thursday.
No Injuries Reported After Train Derails In Tunnel Between Michigan, Canada
A freight train derailed in an international tunnel connecting Michigan and Canada Friday morning involving about 30 to 40 of the train's cars.
Lane Closures Scheduled In July For I-94 Between I-275, US-24
The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $15.5 million to perform heavy maintenance on 12 bridges and road maintenance on I-94 between I-275 and US-24.
First Forecast Weather June 28, 2019 (This Morning)
Hot & Humid Today
12 hours ago
First Forecast Weather June 28, 2019 (Overnight)
Mild Temperatures Overnight
17 hours ago
Expect Cloudy Skies, Then Hot Temperatures Ahead In Detroit
The weather forecast for Detroit has hot temperatures predicted for the upcoming week, starting on Thursday.
Expect Mostly Cloudy Skies, Then Hot Temperatures Ahead In Detroit
Detroit is due to experience light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone.
Latest Sports
Stream The Rocket Mortgage Classic
The Rocket Mortgage Classic comes to you live from Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.
Christopher Daniels On AEW: 'Goodwill For The Brand Is At An All-Time High'
All Elite Wrestling's Talent Relations manager and wrestler discusses the excitement for the brand ahead of this weekend's Fyter Fest.
WWE Announces Changes To Management Of Raw And SmackDown, Eric Bischoff & Paul Heyman To Take Over
The company announced this week that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff would served as executive directors of Raw and Smackdown respectively.
2019 Hockey Hall of Fame class led by Hayley Wickenheiser
Hayley Wickenheiser was a lock to make the Hockey Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility and is the headliner of the induction class of 2019.
5 Things To Do During Fourth of July Week
The Fourth of July is a holiday where people break out in their red, white, and blue to show their patriotism. Here's a way for you to celebrate outside of the usual fireworks:
3 Budget-Friendly Events to Enjoy in Detroit This Week
Looking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these four ideas for what to do in Detroit this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person.
Here's what to do in Detroit this week
Looking for something to do this week? From crab legs to podcasts, here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.
Guide To 2019 Fourth Of July Vacations
Looking to make a break for it for the 4th of July holiday weekend or another long summer weekend? The options are endless — you just need to decide if it's a USA road trip you're after or a hop-skip-jump over the Atlantic.
The 3 Best Dive Bars In Detroit
Looking to try the top dive bars around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dive bars in Detroit.
Upcoming 2019 Metro Detroit Fairs
Are elephant ears and candied apples calling your name? Well, here are the upcoming Metro Detroit fairs:
Top 3 Eco-Friendly Vacation Spots
Check out the three best spots for an eco-friendly vacation!
Travel From Detroit To New York City For The Governor's Ball
Looking for the right time to visit New York City, but hoping to skip the typical Big Apple tourist scene in favor of a more local experience?
Michigan Matters: Mobility and the Motor City on the Move
It was talk of autos, mobility and the Motor City which took center stage as the CBS 62 “Michigan Matters” crew attended the Detroit Auto Dealers Association’s event on Thursday and heard latest about the 2020 North American International Auto Show.
GM To Upgrade Assembly Plants In Flint, Other States Ahead Of New Pickup, SUV Lines
To prepare for the launch of General Motors' next generation of pickups and SUVs, the company announced it is investing more than $4.2 billion in assembly plants in Michigan, Indiana and Texas.
