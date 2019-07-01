Comments
(CBS DETROIT/MICHIGAN.GOV)– Released data from state officials states that Michigan doctors wrote 1.4 million less opioid prescriptions in 2018 than in the year 2017. This fifteen-percent drop is the greatest yearly decrease seen in recent history since 2015.
Many different systems and legislative mandates have been pushed to curb opioid use in the state of Michigan. The MAPS: the Michigan Automated Prescription System launched in 2017 has been essential in the efforts to decrease opioid usage. The system helps physicians prescribing the medication identify and closely monitor patients that may be improperly using it. Click here for more information.
