DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Dozens of birds were removed from a home in Detroit Thursday after reports of a hoarding situation.
Officials report that more than 50 different kinds of birds were being kept inside the home, including chickens, ducks, turkeys, peacocks and other types. There were 80 total birds at the home.
The man who lives at the home didn’t appear to be aware of any city codes and regulations that don’t allow those birds in the city. The Michigan Humane Society says it doesn’t appear to be a case of animal cruelty or neglect.
Neighbors said caring for the birds was the man’s hobby and he was referred to as “the chicken man.”
