(CNN) — Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos’ divorce settlement is expected any day now.
The couple announced their divorce in January after 25 years of marriage and four children.
As part of the settlement, MacKenzie Bezos will get 25% of the couple’s Amazon stock, according to an April securities filing. That should give her a 4% stake in the company, which will amount to around $38 billion.
Even with the settlement, Jeff Bezos, the CEO and founder of Amazon, is currently the richest individual in the world with an estimated net worth of $118 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The settlement is expected to come this week based on a 90-day timeline given in a financial disclosure filed in April.
Jeff Bezos will keep voting control over MacKenzie’s shares. He’ll also maintain all his interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin, a private space company.
Shortly after the couple announced their separation, the National Enquirer said it had been investigating Bezos for four months and had evidence Jeff Bezos was “whisking his mistress off to exotic destinations on his $65 million private jet.” Bezos then published a tell-all blog post in which he accused the outlet of trying to extort him.
The couple has tweeted support for one another.
MacKenzie Bezos said she was “happy” to give Jeff voting control and financial interests in the paper and space company to “support his continued contributions with the teams of these incredible companies.”
Jeff tweeted that he was “grateful for her support and for her kindness in this process.”
In May, MacKenzie Bezos said she would give at least half of her fortune to charity.
