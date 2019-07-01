Comments
(CBS Detroit)– The Air Force is currently speeding up investigation in response to contaminated groundwater near former base, Wurtsmith, in Oscoda, Michigan. Both the Air Force and the state of Michigan announced their plan to address this urgent issue.
The contaminants and or polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) were found in the firefighting foam used at the base. By the end of this year, The Air Force aims to have an operational groundwater treatment system.
The Air Force will also evaluate Michigan’s cleanup standards. Officials from the federal and state level have been pushing for more contamination cleanup.
