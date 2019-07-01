(CBS DETROIT)– Michigan native 26-year old Breanna Ramos knows the pain of Lyme disease. Recently, her and others have spoken openly about their pain and their long road to a diagnosis in a Lansing hearing room.
Lyme disease has been on the rise in the state of Michigan for a decade. The main reason: lack of testing that leads to an accurate diagnosis-or sometimes medical personnel missing signs altogether. Ramos expressed her journey of dealing with an untreated Lyme disease for 10 years that left her with a chronic illness. She did not get a real diagnosis until she underwent a second test.
Ramos and many other advocates are in support of a bill at House Health Policy Committee, which will require doctors to fully conduct two-part testing as well as protect doctors from professional sanctions for administering treatment that patients and physicians alike deem to be effective.
