(CBS DETROIT)– 27-year old Traverse City native Amos Martin is suspected of bringing heroin and fentanyl from the Saginaw area. On June 27, 2019, Martin was arrested and charged with delivering and manufacturing heroin, possession of heroin, use of narcotic as well as a habitual offender third offense.
Pulled over for speeding on M-115 in Wexford County, troopers were suspicious and thought that Martin was transporting heroin in his vehicle. After a road-side search, Michigan State Police Troopers discovered six individual packages of suspected heroin and two bags of suspect heroin and syringes.
They sent the powdered substance to a lab to be tested. Lab results confirmed that it was heroin and fentanyl. Now, Martin is being held at Wexford County Jail on bond.
