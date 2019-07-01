Filed Under:drunk driving, Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan law enforcement officials say they are stepping up traffic enforcement in an effort to curb impaired driving during a two-week period that includes Independence Day.

The campaign, which runs from Monday through July 14, includes additional patrols by local, county and state authorities. Officers are particularly watching for motorists under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Authorities say any form of impaired driving is illegal — and preventable.

