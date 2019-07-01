Comments
(CBS DETROIT)-A Michigan resident took a meager 25 cents and made it into $239,257 during their time at the Gun Lake Casino in Wayland, MI. They hit the top award by playing the International Gaming Technology Wheel of Fortune slot machine.
This amount of money is the third largest amount won at this specific casino since its 2011 opening. The anonymous winner cannot wait to use their prize to travel with family and friends.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.