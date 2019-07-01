LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — After extreme weather led to electric and natural gas emergencies, regulator say Michigan’s energy supply and delivery systems are adequate to meet demand.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested an energy assessment after the Jan. 30-31 polar vortex. The state Public Service Commission submitted an initial 247-page assessment Monday.
In January, a Consumers Energy compressor station fire sparked concerns about keeping natural gas flowing to millions of people during a snap of bitterly cold temperatures and at a time of record demand.
Regulators say Michigan’s diverse energy-generation resources, including access to natural gas storage, can accommodate extreme weather events. But they recommend rule updates, better emergency-management communications and changes such as prioritizing home heating over electric generation when natural gas usage is curtailed.
