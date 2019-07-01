CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Four people including a 3-year-old child died in a multi-vehicle crash in mid-Michigan Sunday afternoon.
Authorities say three others were injured in the crash in in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township, near Mount Pleasant.
One vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic along Michigan highway 20, colliding head-on with a pickup truck. Another car hit the pickup. The sheriff’s office says the dead were the 48-year-old man driving of the vehicle that swerved as well as the 34-year-old woman driving the pickup and her two passengers, including the 3-year-old child.
The cause of the crash is under investigation but the sheriff’s office says the driver of the vehicle that swerved may have had a medical issue before the crash.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.