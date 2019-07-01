



MICHIGAN (the Patch) — We are officially into fireworks season and there’s some new laws that have changed when and how Michiganders may use them.

Michiganders who plan on setting off fireworks need to make sure they know which days are legal to do so in their local community, for starters. Michigan’s Fireworks Safety Act of 2011 (Public Act 256) was amended in December 2018, giving local government entities – villages, townships, and cities – the right to restrict the days and times for their residents to use consumer fireworks by enacting a local ordinance.

“Local government officials who assume that their municipality is simply following state law by not passing a fireworks ordinance may be inadvertently putting zero restrictions on fireworks usage in their community,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin Sehlmeyer. “This may not be what they intended, but it is what the state law puts forth. If no action is taken at the local government level, state law allows for fireworks to be used all year long. Simply put, if there is no local ordinance restricting fireworks, then there are no local fireworks restrictions in your municipality.”

Even if a local government chooses to restrict fireworks in their municipality by passing a local ordinance, state law requires that fireworks must be allowed on the following days, after 11 a.m.:

December 31 until 1 a.m. on January 1

The Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, until 11:45 p.m.

June 29 to July 4, until 11:45 p.m.

July 5, if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

The Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, until 11:45 p.m.

Sehlmeyer emphasized the importance of knowing the rules since the amended state law also stipulates that violations of a local ordinance can result in a $1,000 civil fine.