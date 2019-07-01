INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Family members are awaiting answers from investigators after a 45-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were killed instantly in a crash Friday.
It was reported from family members at a vigil Sunday the two in the crash were Oweeta Wilkins and Aaron, one of her three children.
It happened in Inkster and Michigan State Police say when officer was heading to a crash scene Friday evening.
MSP says the Inkster officer’s lights and sirens were activated when the car made a left turn in front of the police vehicle.
The officer suffered non life-threatening injuries and it is an ongoing investigation.
