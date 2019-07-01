OAKLAND COUNTY (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that both directions of I-75 will be closed overnight between Big Beaver and Crooks roads in Troy.
The full closures are schedule to occur July 1-2.
Crews will install bridge beam on the new overpasses at Wattles Road and Corporate Drive.
During the full closure, northbound traffic will use Big Beaver, Crooks, westbound M-59 to northbound I-75. Southbound traffic will use Crooks and 14 Mile back to southbound I-75.
Starting at 9 p.m. July 1 and ending at 5 a.m. July 2, only one lane will be open on northbound and southbound I-75 between Pontiac Road and Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills.
By 5 a.m. July 2, northbound and southbound I-75 will have two lanes open between Square Lake to Pontiac Road and three lanes open between Baldwin and Pontiac Road.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.