Filed Under:Michigan News

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — In an effort to curb impaired driving during a two-week period including Independence Day, Michigan law enforcement officials say they are stepping up traffic enforcement.

The campaign runs through July 14.

Authorities are watching for motorists under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The campaign will also include additional patrols by local, county and state authorities.

