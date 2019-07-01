Comments
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — In an effort to curb impaired driving during a two-week period including Independence Day, Michigan law enforcement officials say they are stepping up traffic enforcement.
The campaign runs through July 14.
Authorities are watching for motorists under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The campaign will also include additional patrols by local, county and state authorities.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.