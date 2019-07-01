The Latest on NHL free agency.
— In Detroit, the Red Wings have signed center Valtteri Filppula to a two-year contract, reuniting him for a third time with Steve Yzerman.
The 35-year-old Finn played with Yzerman in Detroit and was signed by him in Tampa Bay.
Yzerman is in his first year as the Red Wings’ general manager and he didn’t waste any time adding a familiar player to his roster, making the move in the opening hours of free agency.
Filppula had 17 goals and 31 points last season with the New York Islanders. He has scored 185 times and has 494 points over 14 seasons with Detroit, Philadelphia the Lightning and the Islanders.
