The Latest on NHL free agency.

— In Detroit, the Red Wings have signed center Valtteri Filppula to a two-year contract, reuniting him for a third time with Steve Yzerman.

 

 

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – MARCH 03: Valtteri Filppula #51 of the New York Islanders in action against the Philadelphia Flyers during their game at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on March 03, 2019 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

 

 

The 35-year-old Finn played with Yzerman in Detroit and was signed by him in Tampa Bay.

 

 

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 23: Steve Yzerman of the Tampa Bay Lightning attends the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

 

Yzerman is in his first year as the Red Wings’ general manager and he didn’t waste any time adding a familiar player to his roster, making the move in the opening hours of free agency.

Filppula had 17 goals and 31 points last season with the New York Islanders. He has scored 185 times and has 494 points over 14 seasons with Detroit, Philadelphia the Lightning and the Islanders.

 

