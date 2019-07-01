LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Fitness Foundation Safe Routes to School program, in conjunction with the Michigan Department of Transportation is offering regional training in Detroit on Aug. 27.
Safe Routes to School is an international movement and federal program to make it safe, convenient and fun for children, including those with disabilities, to bicycle and walk to school.
Regional trainings are for school champions, grant award recipients, principals, school transportation officials, planners and road authorities, who want to dive deeper into the SRTS movement.
The trainings will consist of hands-on sessions designed to help a community build or sustain a SRTS project.
Each training will have a guest presenter sharing best practices and success stories from some of Michigan’s most innovative projects.
Session topics include:
• Navigating the Planning Process
• Navigating the Application Process
• Students at the Center: Youth Engagement and Leadership with SRTS
• Building Sustainable District-Wide SRTS Programs
• Asset Mapping: From Resources to Volunteers
• Diversify and Amplify: Leveraging Partnerships to Strengthen Your Program
All trainings are free, but registration is required as space is limited. To register and learn more visit here.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.