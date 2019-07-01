TRAVERSE CITY (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A murder-suicide investigation is underway in Traverse City.
Authorities say two people were found fatally shot inside at the Hotel Indigo the room was locked and barricaded from the inside.
Traverse City police Capt. Jim Bussell tells the Traverse City Record-Eagle that officers responded after staff couldn’t get into the room Sunday afternoon after checkout time. Bussell says each person appeared to have been shot once and three guns were found in the room.
Bussell says autopsies were planned to confirm cause of death. He says it wasn’t immediately known when the shootings took place.
Officials report the deaths are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide.
The hotel is located in downtown Traverse City, a popular tourist destination, and a few blocks from the annual National Cherry Festival, which started Saturday.
