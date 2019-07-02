Comments
(CBS DETROIT) Detroit Police Department Divers pulled the body of a man from the Detroit River Tuesday morning.
Around 7:30 a.m. officials say they received a call that a body was spotted by someone near Grassy Island, between Fighting Island and Wyandotte.
The body appears to have been in the water for quite sometime.
An investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the body.
The cause of death is undetermined at this point.
