DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Rising Detroit comedienne, Delorean “Delo” Brown, is set to appear on REVOLT TV’s newest stand-up comedy series Funny AF at 10 p.m. EST July 10.
She is one of 20 growing comedians featured on the show who will take to the stage and share hilarious stories about life and Hip Hop culture.
Since deciding to live bicoastal between her hometown and Los Angeles, landing a spot on the series is one of many milestones for her. She’s also secured a role in the full feature film “Sisters” and was signed on as an official Content Creator for Aunt Jackie’s Curls and Coils.
“Being on REVOLT was a dream come true,” Brown said. “In that moment I felt something come over me that said ‘This is it, this is the moment you’ve been waiting for so you better kill it.’”
Brown’s stand ups reflect her life and upbringing in Detroit and she is currently expanding her brand to encompass acting modeling and writing.
