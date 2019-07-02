FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A former FBI agent who investigated the Flint water scandal says investigators were months from “dropping a heavy rock” when new prosecutors took over.
Andy Arena was ousted in February and told local media more charges related to financial deals involving Flint’s water were coming. Arena also said no one spoke to him to understand how he was doing his job. He’s a veteran law enforcer who has investigated mobsters and former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.
Fadwa Hammoud of the attorney general’s office is now leading the investigation. Hammoud dropped charges against eight people in June and said the probe was being reset.
