(CBS DETROIT/MICHIGAN.GOV)– Governor Whitmer has officially proclaimed June 30th-July 7th Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week. The Michigan Department of Great Lakes and others have banded together to create 75 events geared towards preventing the spread of aquatic invasive species.
Those planning to enjoy the Great Lakes or any of Michigan’s rivers or inland lakes are encouraged to follow simple steps to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species like Eurasian watermilfoil or New Zealand mudsnail:
- Don’t launch or transport watercraft or trailers unless they are free of aquatic organisms, including plants.
- Don’t transport watercraft without removing all drain plugs and draining all water from bilges, ballast tanks and live wells.
- Don’t release unused bait into the water.
