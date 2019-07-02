Filed Under:lansing

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — Authorities say they’ve found human remains at a Lansing home Monday.

Officers were responding to the reported discovery of possible human bones at the home.

Tuesday morning, officers didn’t immediately release information about a possible identity of the remains.

The discovery was verified by a Michigan State University Forensic Anthropology team, a Michigan State Police human remains analyst and the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy was planned and the investigation is ongoing.

