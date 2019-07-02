Filed Under:Krispy Kreme, Michigan


(CBS Detroit)– If you’re a donut lover, then this will be great news for you. Krispy Kreme will now take online orders and deliver straight to your doorstep in 15 states-including Michigan.

The first store to participate in this amazing new opportunity is the Krispy Kremes’ Utica, Michigan location. As of now, Krispy Kreme recommends deliveries be within five miles of the Krispy Kreme shop.

The online ordering menu will be limited to the following choices: Dozens, Brew Boxes, and Bottled Beverages. Also, delivery orders must meet a $7.99 minimum and include a delivery fee.

Click here for more information on Krispy Kreme’s website.

 

