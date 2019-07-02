



— Occupying the historic Russell Industrial Center, the Michigan Glass Project is set to host its annual glassblowing and live arts festival July 19-21 to benefit Art Round nonprofit, an organization that immerses students from metro-Detroit schools in the benefits of art instruction.

This year marks the fifth year that Art Road has been a beneficiary and has received a total of $345,000 from The Michigan Glass Project.

Local and national artists along with the community will support the mission of providing children with artistic outlets. Glassblowing artists from New York to Los Angeles will work live throughout the weekend, creating pieces for the silent auction while a large-scale art gallery will display donated paintings, photographs, and prints, many made by live painters on site.

Tickets are $30 for a weekend pass and $15 for a day pass.

Here’s a look at the weekend schedule:

Friday, July 19

Noon – 10 p.m.: Main Event at the Russell Industrial Center, located at 1600 Clay Street

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.: Marble show at the Marble Bar, located at 1501 Holden Street

Saturday, July 20

Noon – 10 p.m.: Main Event at the Russell Industrial Center

10 p.m.- 2 a.m.: Whitney Garden Party/Millefiori gathering at The Whitney Mansion, located at 4421 Woodward Ave

Sunday, July 21

Noon-Midnight: Main Event space at the Russell Industrial Center

Silent Auction ends Sunday at 6 p.m. live auction starts at 7 p.m.

“Our event space is extraordinary. There is such beauty in the ease of which individuals can contribute to the mission on a grassroots level, by donating art or buying art or by simply showing up to see music or watch glassblowing,” says Co-founder/Executive Director of The Michigan Glass Project, Allison Key.

Members of the community are welcome to enjoy the festivities, along with cuisine from local food trucks and a cash bar. Ticket and bar sales will also benefit the cause. The event will include an indoor DJ booth and an outdoor stage for live local and national music acts. World-renowned glassblowing artists such as Robert Mickelsen and returning headliner, Banjo will be on hand to display their creations.

Following each day of arts, food, music, and fun, the experience will continue via after parties at some of Detroit’s hottest venues featuring local music and glass art for sale and appreciation.

For more information visit here.

