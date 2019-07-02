(CBS Detroit)– In St. Clair Shores, a driver was pulled over for a traffic stop at about 8:35 p.m. on Interstate 94 at Nine Mile. The trooper allegedly saw open alcohol in the front seat area.
The driver gave the officer a valid driver’s license. However, the passenger provided the officer with a fake ID. After that, the passenger fled on foot.
The police chased after him. Then, the driver pulled the vehicle forward and swiped the trooper with the side mirror while fleeing the scene.
The trooper did not chase him since he still had possession of the driver’s license.
The police went to the driver’s home. They spotted the driver running through his backyard. A K-9 was unable to find him.
