(CBS Detroit)– Michigan has received an $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor that will allow the Michigan Talent Investment Agency’s Fidelity Bonding Program to expand. It is projected that Michigan will be able to help at least 600 ex-offenders.
Offenders with charges that are considered high-risk will be closely monitored. The policy insures against employee theft, forgery, larceny, and embezzlement. The state plans to give the majority of federal funds to ex-offenders recovering from opioid or drug addiction as well as veterans in need of jobs. Click here for more information.
