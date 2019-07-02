Are you a vegetarian and in need of some great restaurants. Keep reading!

1. Detroit Vegan Soul

(Credit: bonchan/Shutterstock)

Various Locations

Detroit Vegan Soul is soul food at its finest. It just happens to be completely vegan. Stop by for great food and an even better atmosphere. They have two locations: one in Detroit’s historic West Village district and on Grand River Avenue. Click here for more information. 

2. Nosh Pit Detroit

(Credit: sarsmis/Shutterstock)

2995 Yemans St, Hamtramck, MI 48212

The Nosh Pit started due to a shared love of healthy green foods between friends. Now, the Nosh Pit services many Michigan natives with their food. They have both a truck and a restaurant. Click here for more information. 

3. Inn Season Cafe

(Credit: Ekaterina Kondratova/Shutterstock)

500 E 4th St, Royal Oak, MI 48067

The Inn Season Cafe has been serving communities healthy food for over 34 years. The cafe has a beautiful interior that makes customers feel comfortable. It’s a great after-work or weekend spot. Click here for more information. 

4. Seva Detroit

(Credit: nadianb/Shutterstock)

66 E Forest Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Seva Detroit is a beautiful cafe with brick walls with amazing vegetarian meals. They serve fresh juice and cocktails too. Be sure to stop by and support them. Click here for more information. 

