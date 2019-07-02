Filed Under:Warren

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A woman accused of a Warren fatal hit-and-run has surrendered in Georgia, police say.

Peter Chisolm lived in a group home and was out for a walk when he was killed on June 5.

Valerie Bostle, 36, walked into the DeKalb County sheriff’s office in Decatur, Georgia, on Monday.

Warren Police believe she took a bus to Georgia on June 12.

This comes nearly a month after a 55-year-old man was struck by a car and dragged for a mile.

She will eventually be returned to Macomb County, to face a manslaughter charge and other charges.

It’s unknown if Bostle has a lawyer in Georgia who could comment.

