WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT/ AP) — A woman accused of a Warren fatal hit-and-run has surrendered in Georgia, police say.
Peter Chisolm lived in a group home and was out for a walk when he was killed on June 5.
Valerie Bostle, 36, walked into the DeKalb County sheriff’s office in Decatur, Georgia, on Monday.
Warren Police believe she took a bus to Georgia on June 12.
This comes nearly a month after a 55-year-old man was struck by a car and dragged for a mile.
She will eventually be returned to Macomb County, to face a manslaughter charge and other charges.
It’s unknown if Bostle has a lawyer in Georgia who could comment.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.