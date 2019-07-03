(CBS DETROIT) Thousands of Metro Detroiters woke up this morning without power following Tuesday evening and overnight storms.
DTE Energy said about 36,700 customers didn’t have power as of 6:50 a.m. Wednesday. That’s up from 30,000 customers without power as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Crews are working to restore power.
DTE reminded residents of the following safety tips:
“Safety is always a priority. Customers should stay at least 20 feet away from all power lines and anything they’re in contact with, and consider them live. They are extremely dangerous. Treat every downed power line as if it were energized. Customers should also heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. DO NOT CROSS YELLOW CAUTION TAPE.
“Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.”
Click here to view the outage map.
