DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Books galore!
It’s a goodwill effort to help generate a deeper love and appreciation of books in the community.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21, book lovers can enjoy the free 3rd Annul Detroit Festival of Books, otherwise known as Detroit Bookfest at the Eastern Market’s Shed 3, located at 2934 Russell Street.
Attendees can enjoy books, records, comics, creative arts, maps, food, drinks and more.
The festival will also include a yoga class from 11-11:30 a.m.
Participants are encouraged to bring small bills to help the vendors.
The event is for all ages.
For more information visit here.
