The summer heat makes for a beautiful day, but it can be unbearable. Here are some ways to ensure you stay safe while enjoying the sun:
1. Bring an Umbrella
Yes, umbrellas are not just good for rainy days. On a sunny day, get an umbrella to take outside to block out extreme sun rays. Your skin will thank you later. Also, the best color umbrella is black as black absorbs all the sun rays.
2. Stay Hydrated
Drink up! Water is the greatest way to keep your body running. It’s standard to drink at least half a gallon of water a day. Try the 8 by 8 rule. Consume 8 eight ounce bottles of water.
3. Air Conditioning
If it’s too hot outside, it’s okay to stay in or go somewhere with AC. Air conditioning is a must on hot temperature days.
4. Sunscreen
Sunscreen is important to apply-regardless of who you are. Protecting your skin from harsh UV sun rays should be a top priority. Make sure you’re slathering sunscreen if you will be outside for more than an hour.
5. Wear Protective Clothing
Sometimes, long sleeves and pants can be uncomfortable in the heat. However, it can keep you safe. If you’ll be working outside in the summer, be sure to wear something that protects your skin.
